FUMC Burkburnett Youth honored for 700 hours of community service by Texas Leaders

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The middle school mission youth group, ANGELS, completed over 700 hours of community service in 4 months.

This small group of 10 to 14-year-old children came together to start their own ministry so they could make an impact in their church and community. In a time where people are worried about the future, these kids stood up proudly and said, “We got it!”

The First United Methodist Church of Burkburnett is bursting with pride over their youth-led ministry. The ANGELS want to earn everything themselves. They want to prove that faith, hard work, and a great attitude could accomplish things greater than themselves. Starting with a budget of $25 and an empty room, they have raised over $2000, volunteered across North Texas, and funded a studio to begin their virtual campaign of spreading God’s Word.

The offices of Senator Pat Fallon and Representative Mac Thornberry heard about these future leader’s tale of commitment to their community, and have recognized the ANGELS for their accomplishments.

