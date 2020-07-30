FUMC partners with Red Cross for blood drive as need increases during pandemic

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s estimated every two seconds someone is in need of blood in the United States, which is why those at American Red Cross are partnering with First United Methodist Church for a blood drive.

An associate pastor for First United Methodist said giving blood is crucial at this time and more than ever because of the pandemic.

About 4.5 million Americans will need a blood transfusion every single year, and just one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

“It might be a mom who just had a difficult delivery, it might be someone in an accident, it might be someone whos in chemotherapy,” American Red Cross Communication Manager Jan Hale said. “Blood is needed.”

That constant need is why the American Red Cross and First United Methodist of Wichita Falls are teaming up to bring in a blood drive to the community, but according to associate pastor Georgia Harrison, they only have a few spots left and you have limited time to pre-register.

“There’s still 20-something spots available, so we are really anxious to be as helpful as we can for this blood shortage,” United Methodist Associated Pastor Georgia Harrison said.

Not only are people helping to save lives, this blood drive will provide vital information for folks as well.

“Every platelet, every plasma, every blood donation given to the Red Cross right now is being tested for antibodies,” Hale said.

This testing may tell those donating if they had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Because of the pandemic, Harrison said it’s important to give blood more than ever.

“Blood saves lives, and because so many people are staying at home and so many people are afraid to go to a normal place and donate blood, this is really an important time for us to do what we can for our community,” Harrison said.

Texomans are encouraged to get online, register, and give because for some, it’s a matter of life and death.

The blood drive begins Friday at United Methodist. It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As of Thursday afternoon, the American Red Cross reported they have only 23 spots left for donations, so if someone would like to pre-register, click here.