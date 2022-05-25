WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Calling all foodies!

If unique, handmade noodle-based dishes, delicious dumplings and a one-of-a-kind dining experience are just the thing you’ve been searching for in Wichita Falls, there’s some exciting news for you.

The Fun Noodle Bar is just one day away from opening its doors to the public.

Patrons can expect great Asian-inspired food from dumplings to handmade noodles, and everything in between.

Mina Jo, manager of Fun Noodle Bar, said the restaurant first opened in Midland in 2015 and said you won’t be able to find anything like what they will have to offer.

Jo said the handmade noodles are made quick, and there’s a healthy noodle option available as well.

And when it comes to dumplings, Jo said they have just about every kind you can imagine.

“Probably I think we have the best of service and the best of food, like Asian food like noodles ramen they are the best and we make them all hand made for that one,” Jo said.

Jo said she expects the restaurant to be packed once the doors open.

A soft opening is set for Thursday, May 26, 2022. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the restaurant will close at 9 p.m., so make sure to arrive early, as staff expects the place to be pretty busy.

Fun Noodle Bar is located at 3916 Kemp Boulevard, right next door to Rib Crib.

For a complete menu of all that Fun Noodle Bar has to offer, check out their Facebook page.