Funding approved for forum renovations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This time of year, The Forum in Wichita Falls is normally buzzing with weddings, proms, baby showers and more, but like everything else, COVID-19 has put a stop to those plans.

There’s good news though because the Wichita Falls Arts Council is now putting some productive work into the facility that officials hope will benefit our community once things get back to normal.

“We were thrilled that the City of Wichita Falls did allot us $100,000 from the 4B funds,” Arts Council of Wichita Falls CEO Carol Sales said.

Those dollars approved by the city council added to The Forum’s more than $600,000 goal to make major upgrades.

“It is to renovate the forum to be a supportive building here in the community for the education system for the different organizations that use the building,” Sales said.

Facilities Manager Kristen Conrady emphasized this is in fact not a cosmetic change, but for the safety and security of those who use the event space.

“Each panel weighs about 300 pounds so they are very challenging to move, the tracks are 50, 60-years-old,” Conrady said.

Sales said replacing those walls which are not only broken in some areas but heavy and hazardous allows for more functional walls and flexibility.

There’s also the the educational component.

“We want to be able to offer this as a performance space for local and regional schools and children so having these air walls will help increase the acoustics within the building as well,” Conrady said.

“This is that’s 93-years-old and we have preserved it and moved it into the 20th century and now utilizing it for an educational building,” Sales said.

This renovation could be a game changer for the historic venue and both Sales and Conrady are excited for the future of the project.

They are still about 15 to 20% short of their goal to complete the project but they are hoping to have everything done by the December.

The Forum opened in 1927 as home of The Woman’s Forum.