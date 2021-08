WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During the City Council meeting Tuesday, August 3, more funding was approved to assist the Kell House Museum in finishing up renovations.

The Wichita County Heritage Society was approved for funding up to $100,000 to assist the museum.

Flooding in February put a slight delay on the repair project, but now with the approval of this funding, Kell House Director Delores Culley said things should get back on track within the next couple of weeks.