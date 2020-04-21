Fundraiser begins in hopes of Vernon becoming Hibiscus Capital of Texas

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL)— Vernon is the self-proclaimed Hibiscus Capitol of Texas and Tuesday morning they are starting the Hibiscus Project Fundraiser.

On April 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can visit the Vernon Chamber & Visitors Center at 1614 Main St. to make a donation.

With a donation you will receive a Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Center grown Hibiscus plant.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards helping further promote the City of Vernon as the Hibiscus Capital of Texas and assist with the development of future Hibiscus festivals.

To make a donation you can pull up to the curb at the Vernon Chamber & Visitors Center and call 940-552-2564 Extension 301.

Place your order over the phone and a representative will come out to collect your donation and deliver your plant.

There is a limit of 5 plants per customer and it is on a first come first serve basis.