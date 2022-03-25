IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park community is coming together to give back to a husband and father of three after discovering he suffers from AFib.

According to Micky Miser’s sister-in-law Crystal Turner, Micky was dealing with shortness of breath last weekend, went to the ER and was admitted with AFib.

An AFib, or atrial fibrillation, is an irregular, usually rapid heart rate that causes poor blood flow.

“He is always giving back to the community. I’m an at-home nurse and he takes his personal time and builds ramps for my patients,” Tuner said. “If there are events at First Baptist Church, he is there.”

Micky was in the hospital for about a week, and he has since been released and is on bed rest.

Micky is self-employed and is the sole income the family relies on. With medical expenses adding up, it has overwhelmed the family, Turner said.

A hot dog fundraiser has been scheduled to help out with the costs for the family.

The fundraiser will be on Sunday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be in the lot behind the Pizza Hut on Park Avenue in Iowa Park. The meal will include two hotdogs and chips.

“He is all around a great guy,” Turner said. “He will give you his last dime. I can’t stress enough how giving he is, and he has a servant’s heart.”

The fundraiser is accepting cash and Venmo only. You can also donate to the family by Venmo @Kimberly-Miser.

For more information, call 940-631-5708.