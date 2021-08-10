Fundraiser started for MSU student after total loss apartment fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than a month ago, MSU pre-law senior Veronica Dollar moved into her Waterford Glen Apartment, but over the weekend, she received a call that she lost everything in a fire.

Thankfully Dollar was not home at the time and there were no other injuries. Veronica says she’ll be back in town on Sunday to get ready for classes, but at this point, still unsure of just about everything else.

Dollar was out of town, visiting her parents when she woke up to a missed call from her apartment complex.

“So I called her in the morning and she was like, ‘hey there was a fire in your apartment and you lost everything,” Dollar said.

A fire broke out in her apartment about 11:40 the night of August 8. Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawso said it was deemed a total loss with around $20,000 worth of damage.

“I’m still trying to process it, you know, being a college student and getting told your whole life is in ashes, you know, is complete shock. Electronics, school supplies, clothes, anything you could possibly have in your own home, that’s what was in there, so yeah, it’s pretty hard,” Dollar said.

All of her belongings, along with the apartment she moved into less than a month ago, gone.

“I only have two shoes left, some sandals and some old sneakers. I don’t have a place to go or live, trying to figure out where I’m going to live, if I’m going to have a bed to sleep on,” Dollar said.

Now, as the former MSU volleyball player scrambles to find a place to live, and replace everything else. Former teammate and friend Jaycie Fuller stepped in.

“Things are replaceable, as hard as that is, but you know at the end of the day, I think she has a good support group around her, got good family, got good friends around her that more than willing to do whatever we can to do make sure she has somewhere to go at the end of the day, clothes to put on her back, food for her to eat,” Fuller said.









Sunday night at the apartment

Fuller says as soon as Dollar called her, she knew she had to help, anyway she could.

“I know that she would do the same and do anything to help me out so I’ve just been trying to kind of post where I can on social media, donations, anything goes a long way,” Fuller said.

It’s already working. Fuller’s been able to round up four bags of clothes and shoes just at the right time.

“It’s times like this you really realize there are a lot of people out there willing to help, you know, and that’s why I always tell people you gotta be nice to people cause you never know when you’re going to need their help,” Dollar said.

Support stemming from the rubble, as Dollar looks for a fresh start.

And luckily, MSU is stepping up to help Dollar for the first three weeks of classes, letting her stay in a dorm room while searching for a new place to live. Click here to donate.