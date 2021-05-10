Funeral arrangements set for victims of fatal plane crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Funeral services have been set for members of a Wichita Falls family who lost their lives in a plane crash May 4, 2021.

United Regional neurosurgeon Dr. Louis Provenza, his two-year-old granddaughter Harper Provenza, and Harper’s mother and Midwestern State University student Anna Calhoun died after their plane crashed into a home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The family were traveling to Hattiesburg to attend the graduation ceremony of a family member at Southern Mississippi University.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 1501 9th Street in Wichita Falls.

A rosary was held Sunday, May 9 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Those planning to attend will be required to wear a mask and social distancing is encouraged.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will also be live streaming the funeral mass on their Facebook page and YouTube channel.