WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texoma Community unites for a final goodbye to Anchor and Reporter Shatanya Clarke.

Shatanya’s funeral will be held Wednesday, April 27, at Overcoming Word Praise Center International located at 1801 Airport Drive. The services are set to start at Noon.

Shatanya died on April 14 at the age of 27. She had been battling a brain tumor but was optimistic about upcoming medical treatments.

Services are open to the public if you wish to pay your respects. If you are unable to attend the service will be streamed in this story and on Texoma’s Homepage Facebook page.

Below you can find a copy of the program for her services. If you are viewing the program on a mobile device click here.