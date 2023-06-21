WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the staff at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home and Cremation Center, answering calls and comforting grieving families is part of the job, but lately the topic of the phone calls have been about possible scams.

“One day last week one of the families had called and said that they had received a phone call wanting a deposit for the funeral or that it wouldn’t take place,” Funeral Home Manager Starla Daniels said, “We of course talked to the lady, knew it was a scam it wasn’t any of us that had called then come the weekend then we have three different families that had called that had been contacted.”

The Better Business Bureau says this funeral home impersonation scam is taking the nation by storm.

“Impersonation is a common tactic used by the crooks because they like to impersonate someone or a business that we know and trust,” Wichita Falls President of the Better Business Bureau North Central Texas Monica Horton said.

The scam artists are even able to spoof phone numbers.

“They’re looking to see anyone who has passed away, they go through the survivors, find the next of kin, you can get online and search for phone numbers and that’s how they’re contacting the families, they’re going through our website seeing what staff is working so that way they’re able to use a familiar name,” Daniels said.

A major red flag is that the callers typically want you to use some kind of digital form of payment.

“Anybody who calls you out of the blue, and they are asking for personal information or money, you need to discontinue that conversation and find a number and call the company’s contact that you’re familiar with,” Horton said.

“I think that I would speak for any funeral home especially in Wichita Falls, you know contact your funeral director stay in touch with them. That’s what we are here for,” Daniels said.

In even the saddest of times, scammers will try to take advantage. You can find a link to the BBB’s Scam Tracker Tool by clicking here. There you can report scams happening in your area.