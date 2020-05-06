Funeral restrictions loosen in phase two of reopening Texas

In Governor’s Greg Abbott the second phase of reopening Texas, funeral homes can now operate under the same guidelines as churches.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In Gov. Greg Abbott’s second phase of reopening Texas, funeral homes can now operate under the same guidelines as churches.

Starting Friday occupancy can now be expanded.

It is encouraged to maintain social distancing inside the church by only allowing seating in alternate rows of the church and maintain social distancing.

Members of the same household though can sit together with groups smaller than six.

Russell Marshall of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home and Memorial Park said he is sure the families will appreciate these adjusted guidelines.

“We are taking care of several families right now I think after already visiting with them they are excited that they can pay their respects to their loved one everybody in their families can attend as well as friends,” Marshall said.

At-risk individuals are strongly encouraged to stay home and watch virtually or the service provider can designate an area for them to watch if they attend in person.