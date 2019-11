GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Funeral services are set for a Graham man who died Thursday after a truck lost control and crashed into a brick wall.

Adam James Wailes, 22, was an EMT for AMR in Wichita Falls.

Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 11 from 5–7 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Graham.

The funeral will be Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home Chapel and the burial will be after in Pioneer Cemetery.

