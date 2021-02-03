Funeral service set for Nocona woman, young girl killed in fatal hit-and-run accident

BURLESON (KFDX/KJTL) — Funeral services have been set for the Nocona woman and the young girl killed in a fatal hit-and-run accident this past Sunday.

The service for Rose Morgan and Lux Morgan Carter is set to be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Open Door Church in Burleson, and a graveside service will be at Mt. Olivet in Fort Worth.

Both services are open to the public.

The funeral hosts are asking for any emails, letters, pictures or anything from people who knew Rose or Lux.

