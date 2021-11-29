Funeral services announced for Arthur Bea Williams

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Funeral services for Wichita Falls trailblazer Arthur Bea Williams have been announced.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wells Chapel 811 Woods Street.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 4, at 11 a.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church. The burial service will follow at Crestview Memorial Cemetery. A viewing will be held before the church service from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Click here to read the full obituary.

The family is encouraging those who knew Arthur Bea to donate in her memory to the Child Care Partners of Wichita Falls.

Arthur Bea Williams died on Friday, November 19, at the age of 88.

Williams paved the way for many and broke barriers in the community.

“We use the word legendary very sparingly but when you talk about Arthur Bea, you can say legendary, first black city councilwoman, first black mayor, county judge, justice of the peace, been a part of this community for a long time,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

Arthur Bea also mentored students at Booker T. Washington and mentored them up until the start of the pandemic.

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana declared August Arthur Bea Williams month and October 15 was proclaimed Arthur Bea Williams Day in 2019.

“You never think about yourself as a legend, that’s a pretty powerful word,” Williams said in an October 2019 interview. “I was grateful and very honored but I certainly wouldn’t have thought of myself as a legend.”

Williams suffered a stroke a year ago and was admitted to at-home hospice care.