Funeral services for 19-year-old shot and killed in WF apartment

WICHITA FALLS (KDFX/KJTL) — Funeral services were held Monday for 19-year-old Nathaniel Lewis who was shot and killed in his Wichita Falls apartment just over a week ago.

Friends and family gathered to pay tribute to a life lost far too soon and called for justice.

Laying her son Nathaniel to rest, Jessica Barton said her son’s life was just getting started.

“He had taken a job at Pretty Electric. He was just really enjoying. He was a hands-on person. Very intelligent but liked being busy and active,” Barton said.

On the night of her son’s murder, Barton was responding to a call from help for her son on the morning of December 12.

“He was having some trouble so I was coming over to help him,” Barton said.

But never imagined what she would find when she arrived to his Stone Ridge Apartment home.

“I didn’t observe the incident. But I was there shortly after. And of course, I was devastated. devastated that, for one, his life was taken short. That he was just getting started and just getting going. devastated that his life was taken by an adult who should have known better,” Barton said.

Barton and other family members like Jacklyn York said they know who is responsible and are waiting for justice.

“We believe God is going to bring justice,” York said.

Wichita Falls police interviewed and released one person at the scene but no arrests have been made.

An arrest Nathaniel’s mother said can’t come soon enough.

“I was enraged about that. Of course you know there are legalities that prevent certain things at certain times and I very much know it’s still under investigation,” Barton said.