Funeral services for Bowie man pending following rollover fatality

BELLEVUE (KFDX/KJTL) — Services are pending for a Bowie man who died Wednesday morning in a single vehicle rollover accident near Bellevue.

DPS troopers said Andrew Clifford Ericson, 31, was northbound on US 287 just outside of Bellevue when his front tire blew out.

According to troopers, the SUV began to side skid into a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll several times and Ericson to be ejected from the vehicle.





Ericson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ericson’s memorial services are pending with a funeral home in Bridgeport.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.

