WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The community is set to remember Wichita Falls Police Department Deputy Chief Richard Smith.

Deputy Chief Smith passed away earlier this week following his long battle with cancer. He began his career with the WFPD in 1983 and served the community for over 38 years.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 24, at Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park.