VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Final arrangements have been made for an 11-month-old Crowell boy who tragically passed away after suffering traumatic brain injuries at an in-home daycare in Wichita Falls.

According to the online obituary, a funeral service for Sean Kristopher “S.J.” Mitchell, 11 months, of Crowell, will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Sullivan Funeral Home Chapel, located at 1801 Houston Street in Vernon, Texas, with a burial to follow at Crowell Cemetary in Crowell.

Additionally, a visitation will be held in the Sullivan Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The child was critically injured on June 5, 2023, when authorities with the Wichita Falls Police Department and first responders found him unresponsive at a residence in the 100 block of Becky Drive in Wichita Falls.

Mitchell was immediately transported to United Regional, then transferred to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where doctors said he suffered “near-fatal” brain injuries.

According to the affidavit, Mitchell was discharged on June 13, 2023, to live out his final days under Hospice care at home with his family. Authorities were told by officials with Cook Children’s that the victim had very little to no brain activity and was expected to pass away in the coming days.

Authorities said they were notified by the Foard County Sheriff’s Office that the victim passed away at his family’s home on Friday, June 23, 2023, at around 2:40 p.m.

Following Mitchell’s death, Adrian Nichole Vetter, 22, of Wichita Falls, was charged with murder for allegedly striking the victim’s head against a wooden crib and a wall, causing the child’s serious injuries that later resulted in his death.

