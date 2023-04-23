WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Services have been set for beloved high school baseball coach Pat Maxwell.

According to a Facebook post from Petrolia CISD, service for Coach Maxwell will be on Tuesday, April 25, at 11 a.m. in the Great Hall of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Wichita Falls.

Petrolia will be providing transportation to and from the service for students. Parents are asked to send a note to the office on Monday saying their child has permission to attend the service.

Coach Maxwell passed away in a head-on wreck on Highway 79 last Thursday.

Maxwell touched many lives in Texoma with his coaching, and off the field, he was just as caring for others just as much as he cared about his players.

Petrolia and Archer City were scheduled to play a district baseball game Friday, April 21. That game is rescheduled to Monday, April 24.