Funeral services set for first female police officer for Iowa Park PD

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The first female police officer for the Iowa Park Police Department will be laid to rest tomorrow after passing away Friday.

Delores Vestal died at the age of 83.

Vestal graduated Iowa Park High School in 1954. She worked for the Iowa Park Police Department for 18 years. First, starting as a dispatcher and then working her way up to being an officer.

She then retired in 1988 and became a full-time grandma.

The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Dutton Funeral Home with a public viewing Monday at Dutton from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.