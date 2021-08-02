Funeral services set for ground-breaking former Wichita County leader

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Services are now set for a ground-breaking former leader in the Wichita county community.

Ray Gonzalez, 76, passed away from COVID-19 on August 27, 2021, after being fully vaccinated.

Gonzalez was the first Hispanic person to be elected to the Wichita County Commissioner’s Court and served from 2009 to 2016.

Before serving in the Commissioner’s Court Gonzalez served two terms as a Wichita Falls City Councilor, and became the first-ever Hispanic Mayor Pro-Tem.

Visitation is scheduled for this Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hampton Vaughan Crestview.

The funeral service will be Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the old sanctuary at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Crestview.