Funeral services set for Iowa Park graduate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Services for an Iowa Park graduate who is believed to have been murdered by his roommate are set for Tuesday afternoon.

February 11, 2020, 27-year-old Anthony Masters-Gutierrez, 27, was charged with the murder of John Mitchell, 27.

Killeen police said Masters-Gutierrez went to the east gate of fort hood and said he killed his roommate and then officers went to their home and found Mitchell dead.

A funeral for Mitchell will be tomorrow at 2 p.m. at the Aulds Funeral Home in Electra.

He will be buried in Electra Memorial Park after the funeral.