JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — Services have been set for a Jacksboro firefighter who died over the weekend.

Laramie Fowler died Sunday morning on April 2, 2023, after an off-duty motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.

Fowler’s services will be held at First Baptist Church in Jacksboro on April 6, 2023. The visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Memorial services will immediately follow the visitation.

If residents wish to make any donations to the Jacksboro Fire Department in the next two weeks, the donations will go directly to Fowler Family to help with funeral expenses, according to a post on the Jacksboro Fire Department Facebook page. Donations can be made via Venmo or at Jacksboro National Bank.