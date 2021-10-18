Funeral services set for namesake of McCoy College at MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Funeral arrangements have been made for a longtime donor to Midwestern State University and the namesake of the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics and Engineering.

James “Jim” McCoy passed away Friday morning, October 15 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Wichita Falls a few weeks ago.

Services are set for Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at noon at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 2601 Lansing Street in Wichita Boulevard.

In lieu of flowers, the McCoy family is asking for donations to be made to Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls in Jim’s memory.

The James N. McCoy Foundation’s philanthropic investment in the Wichita Falls community has impacted hundreds of lives, both through his investment in MSU Texas and his donations to Crime Stoppers.

On behalf of the entire team at KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage, we send our condolences to the McCoy family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.