VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The funeral and visitation dates have been set for a victim in a Vernon homicide.

The visitation will be Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home. The funeral is set for 1 p.m. Friday, October 21, at Calvary Baptist Church.

27-year-old Andre Ray Sandoval was killed Tuesday night, October 11, in the 1800 block of Deaf Smith.

Vernon Police responded to the area just before 7 p.m. for a report of gunshots and found several people standing in the roadway and a male subject lying face-down in a vacant lot with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds to the back.

Although officers began life-saving measures, Sandoval was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Justice of the Peace.

A suspect, 54-year-old Bradford Thompson, was detained on the scene and has been charged with murder in the incident.