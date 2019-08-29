Funeral services set for victim of fatal Scotland crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dr. Jackie Horton Parker, 78, of Iowa Park, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, after being involved in a car accident near Scotland.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Richard Cody officiating.

Visitation will be at Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home.

Jackie was born on December 20, 1940, in Norton, Texas.

She graduated from Norton High School as Salutatorian and went on to graduate from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Veterinary Medicine in 1967.

After an internship, she began working for the USDA as a veterinary meat inspector, certifying the health of animals for human consumption. She retired after almost 45 years of service.

African violets, houseplants, and orchids became a hobby, and she and her husband were involved for many years in The First African Violet Society of Wichita Falls, Houseplants Unlimited, The Benson Iris Society, The Red River Orchid Society, and the national Iris and Orchid societies.

Jackie was enamored with homeless animals, especially cats and dogs, who she tamed from the wild and made family pets.

She was an attendee of St. Paul Lutheran Church and helped in that church’s endeavors for Interfaith Ministries, First Step, Faith Mission and other activities as needs were made known.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1417 11th Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.