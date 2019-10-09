Funeral services set for victims in Lawton triple-homicide

Funeral services are set for a Lawton special education teacher and her two children after police said they were shot and killed by the children’s father who then took his own life

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Funeral services are set for a Lawton special education teacher and her two children after police said they were shot and killed by the children’s father who then took his own life.

Lawton police chief said they do not know what led to the tragedy and it is still under investigation.

In the meanwhile, Krystle Easley’s family wants those who knew and loved her to remember her for the light she brought to everyone she came in contact with.

“We just need to come together and grieve with each other and show love,” Krystle Easley’s brother Levi Easley said.

Just a few days after his sister’s life was taken, Levi Easley remembers the life she lived while expressing compassion toward the family of the man who shot and killed her.

“They are definitely going to be at the funeral, there’s no anger there. I don’t think anybody on either side of our families could’ve controlled anything that happened,” Levi Easley said.

According to authorities, officers from the Lawton Police Department were called to the 100 block of South East Trenton where officers found the bodies of Krystle Easley, her boyfriend, Russell Cliburn, and their two children, Kristo, 5, and Emma, 6.

Police officers believe Cliburn shot and killed his family then himself. Levi Easley was the first family member to arrive after getting texts from his wife that something could be wrong.

“When I pulled up, I could see her car, and I could see his truck and caution tape up and white sheets on the front of the house, and your mind just races,” Levi Easley said. “There’s just a bunch of mixed emotions, anger and I think I was just in shock.”

The motive behind the horrific killings is unclear for law enforcement at this time.

“A lot of the information that we’re looking into, [we’re] trying to find out, [and get] background information on how we got here,” Lawton Police Chief James Smith said.

“There were some altercations, she was living with my mom for at least a month and a half, two months before anything had happened,” Levi Easley said. “I was aware of some stuff that had happened before, I just didn’t believe it was as bad as it was, and I think she didn’t wanna tell me how bad it was.”

Despite the nature of the incident, Easley wants his sister, who was a special education teacher, to be remembered as she who was.

“Krys was just an amazing person, She was made to do what she does,” Levi Easley said. “She had a heart of gold, Krystle was a great teacher and her heart was made to do what she did as a career.”

Krystle Easley has been an employee with LPS for the past nine years. She was a teacher at Carriage Hills for the past two years. Krystle was the most loving and caring person you could ever meet. She loved each of the students, not just the ones she taught, as though they were her own. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to help out in any way. Krystle will always hold a special place in all of our hearts. Lesa Sparks

Carriage Hills Principal

However, Levi Easley said he is grateful for those who have shown an outpour of love and support to him and his family.

Friday night will be a traditional Kiowa tribal wake at 6 p.m. at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.

Funeral services are on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Western Hills Christian Church.

If you would like to donate to help this family with funeral expenses, follow this link.