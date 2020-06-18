Funeral set for man killed in Meadow Lake Drive homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are still no arrests in the murder of Jason Baum, but family members have made arrangements for his visitation and funeral.

Visitation is set for 6–8 p.m. Friday at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home.

His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, at Solid Rock House of God on Maurine Street.

Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Baum died Thursday, June 11, after a shooting off Fairway Boulevard about 10:30 p.m.

There have been no arrests at this time, so if anyone has any information, officials ask you call Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-720-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888