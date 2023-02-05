WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With all the ice and cold behind us, people came out to show small businesses support outside of Panera.

Vendors were set up along with Emily’s Legacy Rescue and Underdog Express with fosters for adoption and dog lovers were able to get smooches with pooches at a booth.

People could also find treats and other items for their dogs.

The event is a way to bring a dog-friendly environment while people shop for goods.

Event organizer Kelli Moran said since starting this event, vendors have doubled and they have filled all the spaces available.

“It says that small businesses are growing, means shop local, we’re expanding. So support us get out there and you know, keep it all in the community. We’re trying to make Wichita Falls a dog friendly in more places that we have a lot of small businesses out here and we’d love your support,” Moran said.

Moran said the plan is to continue to grow and offer people a chance to shop local. The event will take place on the first and third Sunday of the month.