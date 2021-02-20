Fur Get Me Not adoption event helps local animal shelter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some furry felines and good boys found their forever homes today at Herb Easley Motors.

The car lot held its Fur Get Me Not animal Adoption event to assist Emily’s Legacy in finding homes for unadopted pets.

The event was formed as a way for the vehicle dealer to show love and support for the community, and officials say they are glad that they can do it during this month.

“Every month we like to help our commmunity out, reach out whether that’s volunteering, giving back and with it being for the month of February, Valentine’s Day. Just looking for these pets to go to a good loving, caring home is what we’re really looking forward to,” Marti Harrell, Herb Easley Motors executive assistant, said.

There were multiple vendors at the event like PetSmart, Le Chateau Pet Resort and Chicka D’s Coffee.

Also, there was a raffle where winners could earn points to shop at Herb Easley and a six-week training program at PetSmart.