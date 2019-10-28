Furnace heating tips and safety

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—When getting prepared for keeping your home warm in the winter. It’s safe to go through a checklist.

“The first thing is check your filter a dirty air filter will make the heat exchange run warmer that it’s supposed to that will help age it prematurely or you can have a fault prematurely,” service manager Darren Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick said by checking, it could prevent costly repairs or damage even though there are safety measures built within.

“Most of the problems with the heaters are the igniters they use a glow igniter now that will blow out inducer flames That pull flames to the heat exchangers those can go out there are pressure switches to prove the motor is running So there some safety’s in a furnace,” Kirkpatrick said.

Another important safety measure is carbon monoxide getting in the air. And Darren says advances have been made In detectors as well to ensure safety.

“Even if you have a total electric home if you have an attached garage u need a carbon monoxide detector that way If a car is running in the garage that air could filter into the home,” Kirkpatrick said.

By following these simple check up on your furnace you can look forward to a warm and safe winter.