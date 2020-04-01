1  of  4
Furniture stores close because of shelter-in-place ordinance

Local News

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The shelter-in-place ordinance has shut down several non-essential businesses across the county. While some businesses can survive on pickup and delivery services, furniture stores don’t even have that option to continue their business.

Some furniture stores like Stork Land can remain open because they sell essential items. But for stores that only sell furniture, like Johnson’s, they have to shut down operations altogether.

“I don’t totally agree with it, but I’m gonna abide by it,” Johnson’s Furniture and Mattress owner Bob Johnson said,

That could be the feeling from several non-essential business owners around the area that have had to shut down operations because of the shelter in place ordinance.

But stores that sell essential and non-essential items remain open.

“You can go to Sam’s or Walmart or any other place and there’s a hundred people in there,” Johnson said. “On my best day, on a busy day we might have 18 or 20 people come in.”

Now Johnson’s Furniture is empty but still receiving furniture. As for Stork Land’s, they aren’t allowing customers in either. But they are still receiving business by having the comfort of pick up and delivery options.

“We are taking orders on the phone, online. Folks can call us. We are making deliveries but we have stopped actual people coming in to the store,” Stork Land’s owner Vikki Holcomb said.

Stork Land is adapting to their new policies and their customers have as well, but they are just thankful to still be in business. For Johnson’s, they’ll have to wait until they can reopen.

“We’ve been here a long time and hopefully we’ll be here a lot longer so. We’ll just see how it goes,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s Furniture hopes to be open by April 8th. If not, Johnson’s plans to have a big bargain sale whenever they reopen.

