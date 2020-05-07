Future of courtrooms uncertain as officials still without COVID-19 guidance

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost two months after court systems were shut down all across the nation, judges and prosecutors in Texoma are looking forward to getting back in the courtrooms. However, there’s still no guidance on how that might be done safely.

There were guidelines given before from the Texas Supreme Court and office of court administration on what’s considered essential proceedings like a plea hearing for someone to be released from jail. Although, there are a lot of questions of what’s to come starting June 1.

30th District Judge Jeff McKnight said courts in Texas are going to be considered back open on June 1 with restrictions still uncertain.

“We’re still going to have to deal with the 10-person limit, the 6 foot social distancing, encouraging people to wear face masks,” McKnight said.

At the same time, McKnight hopes to get guidance on how to balance between the Texas and U.S. Constitution on open courts and social distancing requirements.

“And making sure we’re doing things, and we’re ready to resume and requiring people to appear, against their will at times, in court when they can do so safely for the public to prevent a new surge in new cases because of people showing up in numbers, to protect the litigants, the attorneys, courthouse employees and ultimately the court staff,” McKnight said.

In some cases, District Attorney John Gillespie does not believe hearings that use technology like Zoom would negatively impact a defendant’s rights.

“In a probation revocation where you’re dealing with technicals, so you have failure to report, failure to make payments, those types of things, so it’s a probation officer who is testifying,” Gillespie said. “Those are not as evidence intensive and could easily be done by Zoom. There are more complex hearings where you’d probably need an in- person hearing. That’s a difficult part of people in jail because the fact the technology within the courts in Wichita County is not necessarily suitable to achieving that so we are substantially behind the times from a technology stand-point to be able to achieve leaving people in jail but still conducting court proceedings.

Many questions still remain with one certainty: what was once known as normal is not going to be the new normal.

97th District Attorney Casey Polhemus said they’re equipped to handle pleas over Aoom in two out of three of her counties, but it’s a problem when someone’s out of custody, so there is still a lot of uncertainty going forward.