WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A longtime go-to place for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at any hour in Wichita Falls may soon be replaced by a fast-growing chain featuring Hawaiian cuisine.

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, rumors began circulating online regarding the future of the Denny’s restaurant on Kemp Boulevard, one of two locations in Wichita Falls. Along with those rumors came rumors that an island-style restaurant would be taking its place.

On Monday, October 23, 2023, a spokesperson for Hawaiian Brothers Island Grill confirmed a new location is in the process of opening in Wichita Falls at 4301 Kemp Boulevard, which is the current address of Denny’s. The spokesperson said the new location should be open sometime by the middle of 2024.

Hawaiian Bros features a simplified menu of plate lunches with a choice of chicken and pork dishes. The chain has about 50 locations, mostly in the Midwest and Southwest, with about 20 locations in Texas, with several more on the way.

The Denny’s location on Kemp Boulevard was previously a Carrow’s before becoming a Denny’s.

As of the publication of this story, no signs have been posted indicating the restaurant will be closing and the store remains open and operating.

Our newsroom has reached out to Denny’s corporate office for a comment. We are awaiting a response that includes more information regarding the possible closure of the Kemp Boulevard location in Wichita Falls.