WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The future of a popular Mexican restaurant in Wichita Falls is uncertain after management confirmed the owners of the building are in the process of selling it.

KFDX has confirmed Fiesta Mariachi may soon be closing its doors after the owners of the building they use put the location up for sale.

The current management of the popular Wichita Falls Mexican restaurant is unsure if the new owners will keep the restaurant open or choose to shut its doors.

The restaurant opened just over two years ago in the 2500 block of Mallard Drive, the previous location of Zocolos that sat vacant for around 15 years after its closing.

Fiesta Mariachi has been a popular spot for diners, especially on Wednesday nights when they feature a traditional Mariachi band.

Rumors of the sale and pending closure began to circulate on social media over the past few days, including posts from individuals who said they were current employees.

Management did speak to KFDX by phone but did not want to provide any further details at this time.