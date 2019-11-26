Future Vernon ISD principal dies in wreck

AMARILLO (KFDX/KJTL) — The graveside service for a long-time educator in the Texas panhandle who was to become the new principal at Central Elementary in Vernon was held Tuesday afternoon in Amarillo.

Glen Waldo, 59 was killed last Thursday night just west of Childress on U.S. 287.

Vernon ISD superintendent Jeff Byrd says waldo was headed back to Vernon when his pickup hit a guard rail and he was ejected.

Troopers said it was raining at the time, and he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Byrd attended Waldo’s services Tuesday and said you would never meet two finer people than Waldo and his wife Toni, who serves as Vernon’s director of special education.

Byrd said Waldo agreed to serve as interim principal at Central after his upcoming retirement as superintendent at Nazareth ISD.

He had already been serving as a consultant getting ready for the coming year.

Byrd said the couple had purchased a building in downtown with a loft apartment and were possibly going to open a business when he retired from education in June.