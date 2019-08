WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thursday, August 22, River Bend Nature Center wants you to meet their fuzzy family members.

It’s part of their Thursday program series.

From 4-6 p.m. you can learn about the mammals of Texas and make some fun mammal themed crafts.

All ages are welcome and the price is included with general admission. Adults: $6, Children/Seniors/Military/Students(w/ID):$5, Babies 1 and under and Members are Free.