G.I. Joe Cuba celebrates 101st

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls’ own viral sensation celebrated his 101st birthday today.

G.I. Joe Cuba gained attention from people all around the world last year after a his request for cards went viral.

“Almost everyone wishes me, who looks at me or sees me, so that’s nice,” Cuba said. “I like to hear that yeah, it makes me feel good, wishing me well.”

Cuba’s daughter, Beverley Cuba, sees how much the love and support has made a difference for her dad.

“Everybody, I think, has contributed to his longevity and we just appreciate that so much and he is a hero and he’s always been mine,” Beverley Cuba said.

Cuba was lucky enough to have four of his younger siblings in attendance, along with many other friends and family.

“Just enjoy friends, yeah, that i would like. But I do like people, I’m the type to like to talk to people. So hopefully I will, I know I have a lot of them,” Cuba said.

Beverley managed to make 60 scrap books of the cards Cuba received, and her garage is still full of plenty more. She sees the world a little differently now.

“The sharing of his birthday and the feeling of community and it makes the world seem like a much smaller place now and he’s gotten beautiful and beautiful letters and cards from little children, young children, college-aged kids,” Beverley Cuba said.

Cuba may not have had the crowd he did last year, but there was no shortage of love for him on his 101st.

You can find G.I. Joe Cuba on Facebook here to wish him a happy birthday.