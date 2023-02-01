QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — One of Texoma’s oldest manufacturing plants, and Quanah’s largest employer, will permanently shut down on the first of next month.

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum President David Neal said that almost 170 employees were notified today of the March 1 closing date for the Acme Gypsum plant. The company had initially announced two years ago it would be retiring the plant and shifting production from that plant to other more modern facilities.

The small town of Acme outside Quanah sprang up when a large deposit of gypsum was discovered in 1890. The plant was purchased in 1965 by Georgia Pacific.

The company is moving some production to another plant and building a new plant near Abilene.

Officials said it was not economical to modernize such an aging facility.

Local officials have been bracing for the impact, expected to be significant on local taxing districts and retail businesses.