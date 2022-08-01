WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the last two decades’ most popular and successful stand-up comedians is set to perform in Wichita Falls this fall.

Gabriel Iglesias, also known as ‘Fluffy’, will perform at the Kay Yeager Coliseum in downtown Wichita Falls on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office and on the MPEC’s official website at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022.

This marks yet another major figure in comedy to make an appearance in Wichita Falls in 2022. Friday, August 5, 2022, Steve-O, cast member of MTV’s Jackass and Wildboys, will perform at Memorial Auditorium.

Then November 4, 2022, Steve Treviño will perform at Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online now.

This will also mark Iglesias’ return to Wichita Falls after performing at Memorial Auditorium in 2017.

Iglesias has performed in sold-out arenas and stadiums around the world, making history in May 2022 as the first stand-up comedian to sell out the 55,000-seat Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. His comedy has garnered over a billion total views on YouTube.

Iglesias was a cast member during the sixth season of the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show, All That. He was also one of the final eight comics in the fourth season of the reality series Last Comic Standing.

Iglesias has made appearances on many other notable shows, such as Narcos, Modern Family, The Masked Singer, and Key & Peele. Additionally, he stars in Mr. Iglesias, a Netflix sitcom for which he is also credited as an executive producer.

Also on the resume for Iglesias is a role in major Hollywood movies, from Magic Mike to the recent Space Jam installment, for which he voiced Speedy Gonzales.

Over the course of his 25-year career in comedy, television, and film, Iglesias has released six original stand-up comedy specials for outlets like Comedy Central and Netflix. His two most recent hour-long specials, “I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry” and “One Show Fits All” are currently available on Netflix.