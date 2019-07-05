Gag order, bond reduction denied for WF man charged with sexual assault of a child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

A gag order and a bond reduction was denied Friday, July 5, by Judge Barney Fudge in the 78th District courtroom for a man facing trial for multiple counts of sexual assault of a child.

Jason Carlile, 48, who has previous convictions for sex crimes involving children, is jailed on five counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His bonds total over $4 million.

The defense requested a gag order be imposed on attorneys and others involved in the case saying there has been extensive media coverage on this case and it would be difficult to find 12 jurors that would not be biased.

The judge agreed with the state a fair jury can be seated.

Carlile’s attorney also asked for a bond reduction saying his bonds were unfair and too high.

Both motions were denied though Judge Fudge said he could possibly reconsider the gag order request later.

The defense claimed Carlile is indigent and can’t pay his bonds though his mother has paid past bonds and attorney fees from a $15 million lotto winning ticket last year.

The prosecutor then told the court Carlile got a new truck while out on a lower bond to which the defense replied it was from his parents money, not his own and she could no longer afford to pay his bond.

Judge Fudge said he would need to hear from his mother before declaring Carlile indigent.

Carlile has a conviction of indecency with a child in Wichita County in 1994 and a conviction in Archer County for purchase of a child in 2006 in which a 15-year-old girl was sold by her mother for $3,000.