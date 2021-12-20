GALLERY: A closer look inside the KFDX City Lights float

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Christmas spirit was alive and well Saturday night, December 18 in Downtown Wichita Falls at the 2021 City Lights Selfie Christmas.

KFDX Evening Anchors Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville stopped by the KFDX float, along with Sports Director Tobin McDuff and other members of the KFDX/KJTL team.

Hundreds of families walked the path for the reverse parade to see dozens of floats and vendors, including our very own!

Here’s a closer look at our float and our team during the 2021 City Light Selfie Christmas: