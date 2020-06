WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 13th Congressional District Debate took place on Wednesday, June 24, with Republican candidates Josh Winegarner and Ronny Jackson at 7 p.m. and Democrats Gus Trujillo and Greg Sagan following at 8 p.m.

Though the debate lasted for two hours, exponentially more time, work and effort went into organizing, planning, and executing the debate.

Here’s a look behind the scenes of the 13th Congressional District Debate.

Setup, Rehearsal and Sound Check

The Debate