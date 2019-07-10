Galveston man pleaded guilty to charge in swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from oil investors

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)—

A Galveston man accused of swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from oil investors including some in Texoma has pleaded guilty to one of the three charges filed against him back in 2013.

Daniel Christopher Walsh,60, entered a confession and pleaded guilty to money laundering in 30th District Court.

An official said if Walsh shows up for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Friday, he will receive an 18-year sentence under terms of the plea agreement, and two additional charges of theft and securing execution of a document by deception will be dismissed.

The case is being prosecuted by attorneys from the state securities board.

Walsh was indicted in April 2013 in Wichita County after the case was filed by then District Attorney Maureen Shelton.

The indictments alleged victims lost from $12,000 to $165,000 each.

Authorities said the investors were deceived into thinking Walsh was using their money for oil drilling projects in Galveston County.