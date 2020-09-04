Game wardens remind public of safety as dove hunting season begins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL ) — Dove season started Sept. 1 and many are dusting off their shotguns to fill their limit, but before Texomans walk out into a field for fowl, Texas Game Wardens want to remind the public to follow safety and Texas law.

Gunshots are the last sound a dove hears before becoming a tasty meal, and now that dove season has begun many are breaking out the recipes.

“The season starts on Sept. 1 every year no matter what day it falls on and the first season closes up about Nov. 18,” Texas Game Warden Eddie Hood sa id

After that first season another season will open up in the middle of December and during these seasons, Texas game warden Eddie Hood sa id safety is important.

“You should always know whether your safety is on or off, never take your gun off safety until your ready to fire it and always be aware of which direction your muzzle is pointing,” Hood said.

Safety while hunting is very important, also important is following state law such as obtaining a hunting license. Being caught hunting without a license could cost you in fines, and put a hole through your wallet.

Hunters will be issued a citation and your equipment as well as the birds that were shot can be seized, so follow the law and play it safe for a fun hunting season.