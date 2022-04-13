ARLINGTON, TX (KFDX/KJTL) – Country music superstar Garth Brooks will make his first ever appearance as a headliner at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday July 30th.

Tickets for event go on sale on Friday morning and are expected to sell out very quickly. His recent show at LSU sold all 102-thousand tickets in just under two hours.

This morning Garth sat down in his studio and sent a greeting to his fans in Texas …saying this will be a very special show…

“Hey, man, when everybody talks about jerry’s world, AT&T Stadium, Dallas fort worth, where the cowboys play, come on people, Arlington is like coming all the way full circle back home is where it all started for us. So not only do i plan on seeing the people that were there when we got started, the band is the same band. Then when we got started, the music will be the same as when we got started. This is going to be a coming home party for me. Those were my favorite.” – Garth Brooks.

KFDX is giving away one more set of tickets to the show on Thursday morning’s KFDX Morning News…so join us for a chance to win them before you can buy them.