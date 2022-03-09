WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As prices of unleaded fuel and diesel continue to rise across the country, Wichitans may be surprised to learn how their county ranks among the state and national averages.

Many gas pumps across Texoma changed their signs Wednesday morning to reflect a price over $4 for regular unleaded gasoline and over $5 for diesel.

The most recent hike in the price at the pump likely stems from a recent call from President Biden to ban the import of Russian crude oil as their ongoing invasion of Ukraine continues.

With Russia as a key contributor to the United States’ fuel supply, President Biden warned a consequence of the ban on Russian oil would be an increase in the cost of fuel for consumers.

To that end, the price of regular unleaded fuel and diesel both hit record highs on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, according to the latest data provided by AAA.

Regular unleaded gasoline cost an average of $4.25 per gallon, up almost 60 cents in just one week.

Diesel saw an even larger price hike, with an average cost of 84 cents more per gallon and a national average price of $4.88.

In the state of Texas, the average price is lower than the national average for both fuel types, with a $3.93 average price per gallon for unleaded and $4.64 average price per gallon for diesel, one of the top ranked states in this regard.

In Wichita County, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel currently stands at $3.85, 40 cents cheaper than the national average and 8 cents cheaper than the state average.

The highest recorded average price for regular unleaded fuel in Wichita County happened in July of 2008, when gas reached $4.02 a gallon.

While many pumps across the county have already increased their prices again on Wednesday and the numbers will likely increase, Wichita County still boasts one of the best average gas prices in the state.

Only 21 counties have a lower average fuel cost than Wichita County as of Wednesday, March 9, putting the county in the top 10% for gas prices in Texas.

Here’s how other Texoma Counties faired: