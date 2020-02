WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Good news for drivers, gas prices are falling!

According to a study in AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the average price for regular gas in Texas is $2.11.



In Wichita Falls, the study shows drivers will soon be paying $1.92



Today, the cheapest we found was $1.97 at Murphy USA on Airport drive.



An industry said the drop is due to falling crude oil costs.