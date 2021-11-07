Gas prices remain about the same around Texoma

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — After the first week in November, gas prices around Texoma remain relatively the same.

According to AAA, drivers in Clay County are paying the most at the pump at an average of $3.22. Drivers in Wichita County are paying the least at an average of $3. In Texoma counties, the average price of a gallon of gas is $3.14.

Here’s a look at counties in Texoma:

County Gas Price Archer $3.15 Baylor $3.20 Clay $3.22 Foard $3.20 Hardeman $3.16 Montague $3.18 Throckmorton $3.20 Wichita $3.00 Wilbarger $3.02 Young $3.10 Average $3.14 Source: gasprices.aaa.com Disclaimer: Gas prices were rounded up to nearest hundredth

Throckmorton County saw the biggest decrease, five cents, in price since last week. Hardeman County saw the biggest increase, nine cents, in price since last week.

In Texas, the average price per gallon is $3.08. Drivers in El Paso are paying an average of $3.32 at the pump, the most in the state. Amarillo drivers are paying an average of $2.90, the least in the state. In Wichita Falls, the average price is $3.04, the 10th lowest in the state.

According to a report from AAA, pump prices continue to increase slowly as gas demand sees a slight increase.

Since Sunday, Oct. 31, the national average price rose two cents.